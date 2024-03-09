Verstappen reveals fears on shock Marko Red Bull exit
Verstappen reveals fears on shock Marko Red Bull exit
Max Verstappen is fearful that the potential departure of 80-year-old Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko could create a ‘really big problem.’
The Dutchman has a close bond with the Austrian, having been a part of the Red Bull family since 2014 before his meteoric rise through the sport.
Marko has been around to witness Verstappen take the sport by storm, creating a lasting legacy while winning three consecutive drivers’ championships for the team.
If the advisor was to depart, there would be a huge hole left in Red Bull that is almost irreplaceable – such is the experience of Marko.
Red Bull chaos continues
Verstappen himself could be left to reconsider his future if that were to happen, with an enticing seat open at Mercedes for 2025 and beyond.
The whole Red Bull saga shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with multiple unsettling rumours around the paddock.
The plus side is that they also show no signs of slowing down on track and look promising to secure a ninth consecutive Formula 1 victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Asked on the ramifications of a Marko departure from Red Bull, Verstappen told Sky Germany: "Then we might have a huge problem in the team.
"I talk a lot with Helmut and we’ve been together in Dubai the last few days. Of course we don’t always talk about Formula 1. We have a lot of respect for each other and he needs to be with the team."
When pressed on the potential rumours of a Marko departure in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen hinted that nothing was likely to be finalised in Saudi Arabia, adding: "No, no, not this weekend. I mean if that’s what Helmut said, he might have more information for next week but that’s a thing for next week."
