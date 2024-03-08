Marko makes 'interesting' claim on Newey and Verstappen exit rumours

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that rumours linking himself, Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey with a Red Bull exit are an 'interesting variant'.

The 80-year-old has been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit since their inception into Formula 1 back in 2005, but has recently been the subject of swirling rumours around his future due to the ongoing saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was the subject of an internal investigation by the wider Red Bull brand after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' were levelled at him by a female employee, allegations he 'completely' denies and was cleared of any wrongdoing by the investigation.

Despite this, supposed leaked messages allegedly sent by Horner brought the issue right to the fore once again, and Jos Verstappen - father of the three-time world champion - revealed a 'falling out' with Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

This has led to rumours that Verstappen may be looking for a way out of his lengthy contract, with Mercedes reportedly sniffing around the 26-year-old's availability.

Red Bull are understood to have held 'clear-the-air' talks with key figures

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Key Red Bull figures' futures in doubt

It has recently been reported that Verstappen has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract that allows him to leave if Marko does, while chief technical officer Newey's future has also been thrown up in the air by the Horner saga.

Former F1 race winner Gerhard Berger told F1 Insider that he believes the current situation will see Marko, Newey and Verstappen all leave while Horner, he believes, will retain his position.

Now, Marko has been reacting to the rumours, speaking to OE24 about Verstappen's apparent availability.

"I'll stick with my no comment here too. The fact is that there is a great deal of trust between Max and me.

“An interesting variant,” he concluded, speaking specifically about Berger's claims.

