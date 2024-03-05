Marko reveals immediate reaction after Horner and Red Bull 'decision'

Helmut Marko has revealed his emotions after Red Bull finished their investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing towards a female colleague by his team last Wednesday just days before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

His team went on to take a dominant 1-2 and went largely unchallenged by their competitors in the desert night.

Horner confirmed that he was ‘pleased’ that the process had ended after the conclusion of the investigation, allowing him to focus on Red Bull's on-track efforts.

Marko: Happy there is a decision

Speaking to Sky Germany, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko shared his emotions on the matter after it was brought to an end.

“We are happy that there is a decision,” he said. “I don't want to comment on the rest. I can't say anything about that. I'm not involved in this matter. I was not involved in the investigation and the fact remains that I cannot and will not comment on it.”

Christian Horner has insisted that he will remain as Red Bull’s team principal for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and said the team were ‘united’.

Red Bull will be aiming to secure their second consecutive 1-2 and back up the Grand Chelem that Max Verstappen achieved in Bahrain.

