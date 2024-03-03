Jos Verstappen has denied any involvement in the alleged 'leak' of messages associated with Red Bull's inquiry into the 'inappropriate behaviour' of team principal Christian Horner.

On Wednesday, February 28, Red Bull announced the conclusion of a three-week internal investigation, led by a KC lawyer, which resulted in the dismissal of the complaint against Horner made by a female employee.

However, the following day around 3pm UK time, files claiming to contain Horner's messages were distributed to more than a hundred recipients across the F1 paddock, including team principals and F1 executives.

Jos Verstappen speaks out on Red Bull leaks

Amid swirling rumours surrounding the source of the leak and reports of a heated exchange between Max Verstappen's father and Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen has categorically refuted any involvement in the purported exposure of Red Bull Racing's CEO and team principal.

As reported by the Daily Mail in an interview with Jos, there are suspicions within the Red Bull camp that Horner believes Jos orchestrated a sustained effort to undermine him over the past few weeks.

Verstappen denies the claims, saying: "That wouldn't make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?"

However, Verstappen was forthright in his assessment of the unfolding situation and voiced genuine concern about the potential impact on the overall dynamics within the team.

He said: "There is tension here while he remains in position,' Verstappen Snr told Mail Sport.

"The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

A Red Bull spokesperson said: "There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing."

