Perez admits boundaries being pushed at Red Bull

Sergio Perez has praised his team’s hard work and dedication that have led to Red Bull's incredible success in F1.

The team come off the back of the most dominant season in the history of the sport, as Max Verstappen grabbed his third consecutive world title with 19 wins out of a possible 22.

Red Bull claimed their sixth constructors’ title and second in a row by a staggering 860 points, more than double the points scored by their closest rivals Mercedes.

Red Bull dominated the grid in 2023

Max Verstappen beat team-mate Sergio Perez convincingly as he claimed his third world title

The RB20 features concept designs that were previously scrapped by Mercedes

Perez: Red Bull looking forward massively

It was however a season of struggles for Perez, who while claiming two wins and securing his team their first ever 1-2 finish in the championship, he was outperformed considerably by Verstappen.

Nevertheless, the Mexican was retained by Red Bull for the 2024 season as the team look to build upon an incredible 2023.

The RB20 features a radical new design compared to its predecessor that is similar to the Mercedes-style concept that was scrapped by the team last season, but Perez has praised his team for ‘pushing the boundaries’ as they look to improve upon their success.

Speaking with ESPN UK, he said: “I think it's great to see everyone just pushing the boundaries, even with our concept this year.

“We've changed a lot and you see, you know that the team is really pushing, is really trying to improve every single time so they're looking forward massively.”

Perez is out of contract with Red Bull at the end of the season and will be under even more pressure than before to keep his seat beyond 2024.

