Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle believes that Red Bull will face ‘challenges’ in the future, if Christian Horner is to leave the team.

Red Bull have been conducting an internal investigation after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour’ were levelled at Horner, as first reported by De Telegraaf.

The Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO ‘completely denies' these claims, and is staying on as boss while the process is ongoing.

Ford CEO Jim Farley urged the team to find a resolution to the matter in a letter addressing them last week, while Sky Sports pundit Craig Slater reported that the matter will be resolved sometime this week.

Horner has been team principal of the outfit since 2005, when they purchased the Jaguar team – turning it into an F1 dynasty across two separate periods of dominance.

Christian Horner was at pre-season testing in Bahrain for Red Bull

Red Bull brand new RB20 looks to have picked up from where its predecessor left off

Brundle confused by Horner allegations

Speaking on Sky Sports about the matter, Brundle believes that Red Bull are safe in the short-term, but could face challenges down the road if Horner departs the team following the conclusion of the internal investigation.

“Christian Horner has been pivotal to Red Bull’s success,” he said. “I know nothing about the current situation. I’m as confused as anybody else in Formula 1 – what it’s all about.

“Obviously, if you take Christian out of that loop, then a vacuum is always filled with other things isn’t it?

“They’ve got momentum and they’ve got Verstappen, so I wouldn’t be too worried about their immediate performance, but down the road, you would have to say that that will create some challenges.”

With just a matter of days before the start of the new F1 season, Red Bull will be focused on retaining both championships, earned in a historic 2023 season.

Based on pre-season testing, it looks as if the RB20 may have carried over a similar advantage to what they enjoyed through large periods of last season – but that may not last forever if change occurs at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

