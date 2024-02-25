Verstappen gives Horner and Red Bull investigation verdict for 'resolved' situation

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has said that it will be 'nice' for the team once the situation regarding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is resolved.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation into accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' that were levelled against the Brit, as first reported by De Telegraaf.

The investigation is expected to last into the start of the upcoming F1 season, with Horner remaining as team principal while it's ongoing. The 50-year-old vehemently denies the allegations.

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull investigation 'extremely serious' claims F1 rival

Whatever the outcome of the internal investigation, the situation is rumbling on and casting a shadow over the start of the team's title defence, although Helmut Marko recently suggested that the 'turbulence' was not affecting the team's preparations.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has a close working relationship with Christian Horner

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner investigation not affecting Verstappen

Now, Verstappen seems to have reiterated Marko's thoughts, stating that he and the team are fully focused on performance.

READ MORE: Horner gives FRESH Red Bull investigation update at Bahrain testing

The Dutchman is seeking to win a fourth consecutive world championship title in 2024, while his team are hopeful that their RB20 can be an adequate successor to the phenomenal RB19.

“I mean, in terms of talking about that, it's not that somebody said here, you know, that I can speak about things," Verstappen told media at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“So it's better that, you know, I just focus on my own performance because that's already a day job, you know? But I guess, of course, for everyone, it's nice, of course, when things are resolved.

“But that's the only thing that I can say about that. You know, everyone who is here, you know, they're all focusing on the performance of the car as they should.

"Everyone knows their role. And, everyone is very focussed on trying to make the little package possible.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 star pegs REASON for drain cover issues during testing