F1 announce major statement on Horner and Red Bull investigation

Formula 1 have released an official statement regarding the ongoing internal investigation into Christian Horner by Red Bull.

The 50-year-old is subject to an investigation by the team’s Austrian parent company, Red Bull GmbH, over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Horner, who has been with the team since they debuted in the sport in 2005 and overseen seven drivers’ world championships with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as six constructors’ titles – completely denies the accusations.

Christian Horner is under investigation by Red Bull over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'

Horner continued to protest his innocence at the RB20 launch

Red Bull are looking to speed up the investigations to avoid further disruptions

F1 release statement on Red Bull investigation

On Sunday evening, F1 published a statement regarding the situation between Red Bull and their team principal.

The statement read: “We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.

“We hope [the] matter will be clarified at earliest opportunity, after a fair & thorough process. [We] will not comment further at this time.”

Horner has met with the independent investigator hired by Red Bull and on February 9, he faced ten hours of interrogation at an unknown location in London by the King’s Counsel.

It had been indicated that the investigations would continue into pre-season testing and could even last up to the first race of the season in Bahrain later this month.

However, it has been reported that the defending champions are keen to conclude their findings soon in order to avoid further disruptions and that it could meet its end as early as next week.

Horner made his first public appearance since the ordeal started at the launch of the RB20, where he continued to protest his innocence.

