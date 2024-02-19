Horner Red Bull testing role given MAJOR update

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is to fly out to Bahrain and be part of Red Bull's pre-season testing as normal on Wednesday, according to reports.

Amid the allegations of misconduct and the ensuing investigation, Horner has consistently maintained a stance of business as usual on the pitwall.

Additionally, he vehemently denies all the allegations levelled against him.

He featured heavily in the unveiling of Red Bull's new RB20 last week, affirming that, despite the investigation serving as an unwelcome distraction, both his and the team's primary focus remains squarely on their two cars getting out on track.

Christian Horner was present at the launch of the RB20 last week

Now, according to F1-Insider.com, Horner is set to fly out to Bahrain ahead of initial testing on Wednesday - and will be at the helm as usual on the pitwall.

Speaking ahead of the new season while at the RB20 launch, Horner insisted that 2024 is the beginning of a 'new chapter' in the team's rich history, and wouldn't be drawn on his own personal circumstances.

"This is a momentous year in the team's history," he said. "Over the past 20 years, Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula One and it has done it by being determined to do things differently, by being committed to playing hard and racing even harder and by being utterly focused on competing for the biggest prizes in the sport.

Christian Horner has vehemently denied all accusations levelled against him

"We’ve been lucky enough to do that on multiple occasions and seven drivers’ titles, six constructors’ championship wins and 113 race victories to date demonstrate the success of Red Bull’s vision for the team. The latest chapter of that story starts today with the RB20.

"It’s going to a thrilling and hugely competitive season but as we saw last year, this is a team operating at the peak of its powers and in Max and Checo we have two drivers who can deliver at every circuit, in any conditions, so I’m confident that, just as we have done for the past 20 years, we can compete for podiums, wins and hopefully more championships."

