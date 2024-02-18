Horner and key Red Bull chief 'no longer allies'

McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird has revealed what he has heard about the relationship between Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

Marko is one of the key figures at Red Bull and has helped many drivers get there careers up and running with the team over the last 20 years, including the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

The 80-year-old is also renowned for being a harsh critic and brutal with driver sackings, as seen last season with Nyck de Vries’ axing from junior team AlphaTauri after ten races – and former driver Daniil Kvyat recently spoke out about his experience with Marko.

Bird: Horner and Marko no longer allies

Red Bull completely dominated in 2023 and cruised to their sixth constructors’ championship and Verstappen’s third consecutive title, but Bird has indicated that Marko is not happy in his role with the team.

Speaking on the Chequered Flag podcast, the Formula E driver also suggesting that the Austrian and team principal Christian Horner have fallen out.

“I mean, I’ve heard that Helmut Marko is contractually with Red Bull, but am I right in saying that that contract is [until] the end of the year?” he said.

“He’s not happy about that. That’s what I’ve heard, that has really upset him that that was up after one year and him and Christian [Horner] are really clashing now is what I’ve heard.

“He doesn’t have an ally in Christian anymore and Christian certainly doesn’t have an ally in him.”

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Red Bull over alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old completely denies the allegations and the investigations could meet its conclusion as early as next week.

