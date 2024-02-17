Horner verdict in Red Bull investigation could see new date

The investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could meet its conclusion by as early as next week, according to reports.

The 50-year-old is currently the subject of an internal investigation by the team due to alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Horner has completely denied the allegations brought against him and continued to protest his innocence when he spoke out publicly for the first time on the ordeal at the launch of the RB20 on Thursday.

Red Bull revealed that their Austrian parent company, Red Bull GmbH, had appointed a independent barrister to investigate the matter and on February 9, Horner had a meeting with the King’s Counsel at an undisclosed location in London, where he faced up to ten hours of interrogation.

Horner investigations could meet end next week

It had been suggested that the investigations would continue into pre-season testing in Bahrain and that they could even go on until the first race of the season later this month.

However, it has been reported by The Times that Red Bull have a desire to accelerate the process as they look to end the disruption, as well as the uncertainty surrounding Horner’s future.

The team boss, who has been with the team since they joined the sport in 2005, has vowed to continue in his role as the investigations continue and has insisted he has ‘huge support’ from his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

There had also been reports that Horner had fell out with three-time world champion and Red Bull main driver Max Verstappen over the situation, but he and the Dutchman have also debunked this, stating that their relationship is ‘like normal.’

