Horner admits investigation a 'distraction' while continuing Red Bull role

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that he is focused on the 'season ahead', despite being the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct.

The Brit has been levelled with accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by De Telegraaf, allegations that he 'completely' denies.

Horner is staying on as team principal while the investigation -which could take some time - is taking place, and has vowed to clear his name.

He was present at the team's season launch, in which their 2024 challenger was finally revealed to fans after weeks of speculation, including from their superstar driver Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Red Bull make Horner revelation ahead of RB20 launch

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner investigation ongoing

Now, Horner has spoken out about the investigation at his first public appearance since allegations were made against him.

The Brit has revealed how he is attempting to still keep his attentions focused on the team's title defence, rather than getting caught up in what Helmut Marko called 'turbulence'.

“Obviously, inevitably there has been a distraction, but the team are very together and, you know, everybody's focused on the season ahead," he told media at Red Bull's season launch event.

“So it's been very much business as normal and, yeah, the support has been fantastic.

“Obviously, my focus is very much on the season ahead, as it has been business as normal. Obviously, there is an investigation that I'm obviously complying with fully. But that is very much going on in the background, whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

READ MORE: F1 team principal confirms 'complete relaunch' following car failure