Spice Girl 'rock of support' for Geri Horner amid Red Bull 'NIGHTMARE'

Geri Horner, wife of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, has received support from former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham amid the ongoing saga surrounding her husband.

According to Closer, the pair have been in frequent contact over recent months - described as 'some of the worst' of Horner's life - with Beckham believed to have offered advice and guidance throughout.

READ MORE: Newey move to F1 rivals RULED OUT

The scandal involving the Red Bull chief has had significant impact both on and off the track, with the team's design mastermind, Adrian Newey, set to end his 18-year spell at the constructors' champions over his displeasure regarding the situation.

Christian Horner has been at the centre of ongoing scrutiny

Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey is set to depart the team over the scandal

'A distressing time' for the Horner family

An anonymous source speaking to the tabloid magazine revealed that it had also been a trying time for the Horner family at home too, and admitted that Geri would have struggled to get by without the help of her close friend.

“Geri has jokingly referred to Vic as her ‘Crisis PR guru'," the source supposedly revealed to Closer.

“Victoria has been a tower of strength and support to Geri over the last couple of months, which have been some of the worst of her life.

“If anyone knows what it’s like to have their marriage thrust into the spotlight at the hands of a scandal, and to publicly and privately navigate through such a turbulent time, it’s Victoria.

"She’s been a rock to Geri, helping to guide and advise her through it all, having been there herself.

“While this nightmare is by no means over, she’s intent on continuing to draw on her inner strength and lean on her support network while ensuring her marriage not only survives, but becomes even stronger.”

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Related