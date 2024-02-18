Horner verdict could spark major Red Bull problem claims F1 winner

Former F1 driver and winner Giancarlo Fisichella has said that Red Bull will suffer major problems if Christian Horner is to leave the team.

The team principal is subject to an internal investigation from the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, over alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour.’

The 50-year-old continues to protest his innocence and has vowed to stay in his role as the investigations go on, although his future remains very much uncertain.

It had been reported that the Red Bull’s investigation will last up to the first race of the season in Bahrain, but it is understood that the team are hoping to conclude their findings as early as next week to avoid further disruption.

Fisichella: Horner leaving would cause major problems

Horner has been with the team since they debuted in F1 in 2005 and has overseen seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles and Fisichella, who won three races in his F1 career, believes Red Bull will suffer immensely if Horner ends up leaving the team.

Speaking with OLBG, the Italian says that the team will struggle in his absence and that their rivals could catch up.

”It won't be good for Red Bull if Christian Horner leaves,” he said.

Giancarlo Fisichella believes Red Bull could struggle without Christian Horner

“Christian is a great man and he's been in charge for several years. They won so many races and championships with him and his fantastic work played a big role. Red Bull could be negatively affected if Christian leaves, and it could have a big role in predicting who'll win the championship.

“It's difficult to predict who'll emerge victorious before a season begins and before the winter testing. I think the reference point will be Verstappen once again, though.

“I would say Ferrari and Mercedes will be closer than last year, especially in the race pace as Ferrari often did well. I'd say those two are closer, and it would be nice to see the season unfold. I would say Verstappen is still the favourite as things stand, with Ferrari and Mercedes in the mix.”

