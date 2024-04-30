Red Bull urged to ‘stop crazy TV show’ amid chaos

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has called for the chaos surrounding Red Bull to come to an end.

The defending champions have been in turmoil off the track since February when team principal Christian Horner was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, allegations that he continues to deny.

The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company and his accuser has since appealed the decision, with fresh evidence due to be heard soon.

The saga has left several key figures’ future in doubt, with it being reported recently that legendary chief designer Adrian Newey is set to leave the team due to being unsettled by the power struggle between the Thai and Austrian sides of the ownership.

Christian Horner's case will be revisited

Adrian Newey is set to leave RBR

Villeneuve believes Red Bull must end saga

Three-time champion Max Verstappen and chief advisor Helmut Marko also have uncertainty surrounding their futures, with Verstappen being targeted by Mercedes. The champion has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Red Bull should Marko be relieved of his duties.

But despite the chaos off the track, the Milton Keynes-based squad have continued their dominance on it, with the Dutchman winning four of the five races so far in 2024, with three of those victories being one-two finishes for the team.

The only race Verstappen did not win was in Australia, where he suffered his first retirement since 2022 after a rear right brake failure.

Max Verstappen is being eyed by Mercedes

Speaking with casinoonlinein.com, 1996 champion Villeneuve said the drama surrounding Red Bull is ‘too much’ and called for the team to end ‘this crazy TV show’.

When asked if Verstappen’s retirement in Melbourne was connected to the drama off the track, he responded: “I am not sure it is related. They have had so many races without any issues it was bound to happen at some stage. These things tend to happen when a team is already in the eye of a media storm.

“It must be a distraction. It is too much. They need to sort it out quickly and stop this crazy TV show.”

