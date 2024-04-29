Schumacher BLAMES Horner for Red Bull's Newey nightmare

Former Formula 1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher has given a brutal forecast for Red Bull amid the news that Adrian Newey is set to leave the team.

It was reported last week that the legendary chief designer is due to depart the Milton Keynes-based squad after nearly two decades with the team.

It comes as the 65-year-old is reportedly unsettled by the current power struggle within the team caused by the ongoing situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation after he was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Adrian Newey is due to leave Red Bull

Newey is unsettled by the Christian Horner situation

Schumacher: Red Bull will sink into mediocrity

The saga has resulted in several key figures’ future being put into disarray, including three-time champion Max Verstappen and chief advisor Helmut Marko, and has caused a supposed rift between the Thai side of the ownership (who reportedly backed Horner) and Red Bull GmbH.

This is what has prompted Newey to express his desire to leave the team, according to BBC Sport, and speaking with Sky Germany, Schumacher blames Horner for Newey’s unrest.

“Adrian Newey needs harmony, he needs a good atmosphere, a workplace,” he said. "And at the moment you have to say clearly: Red Bull is falling apart.

Ralf Schumacher believes Horner must take sole responsibility

“Christian Horner bears sole responsibility for this because he is clinging to power with all his might.

"I think that won't be the last problem he will have if Adrian Newey leaves him. Max Verstappen is already thinking about it, as is Dr. Helmut Marko, if you watch him like that.

"We remember last year when there were problems. He was sick once and then you immediately saw what was going on with Red Bull. Max Verstappen had difficulties.

"If he [Newey] wants to continue, he has to be free. Otherwise he will of course still be blocked and won't be able to work for a new team.

"I give Red Bull two more years and if they continue to hold on to Horner, then the team will sink into mediocrity. I'm pretty sure of that."

