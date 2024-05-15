close global

Newey swayed by new challenge BEFORE Red Bull exit announcement

Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, has revealed his excitement as he embarks on a new challenge.

The 65-year-old design mastermind is widely regarded as Formula 1's greatest-ever engineer, having delivered championship-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull over a stellar career in the sport.

Prior to the Miami Grand Prix, Newey announced that he would be calling time on a highly successful relationship with the reigning constructors' champions in early 2025, a decision which will likely have a devastating impact on his current employers.

Speculation has been mounting over where his next port of call in F1 may be, with Ferrari strongly linked with securing his signature.

Should that become a reality, it would see the Brit team up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based giants.

Adrian Newey could team up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season
Newey has been a key figure at Red Bull since 2006

Pursuing other passions

Regardless of what Newey's F1 future holds, he has much to look forward to away from the sport as he looks to pursue opportunities in other fields.

In a documentary featured on the Oyster Yachts Youtube channel, Newey has revealed his passion for designing - and sailing - yachts, as he uses his extensive skills to play a part in building new vessels for the company.

“I’ve always had an interest in yachting, particularly sailboats," he admitted.

“I like the purity of sailing, the fact that you’re using nature to power you.

“[I''ve] got to the age now where I really fancied spending time sailing and properly developing it as a hobby, a passion, something I can take forward as I start to have just a little bit more time available.”

Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit
