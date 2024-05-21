Manager gives MAJOR update on Newey future

Speculation over the future of Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey continues to rumble on, and now his manager has provided an update on the latest developments.

In one of Formula 1's biggest stories of the year to date, Newey announced he will step down from his role at the reigning constructors' champions in early 2025 to embark on a new challenge.

READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

The Brit's departure will bring an end to a highly successful partnership with the Austrian team, during which time he has helped deliver 13 titles over two dominant spells.

Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Where will Newey end up?

Ferrari have emerged as the favourites to sign the 65-year-old, which would see him join up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based giants, a prospect the current Mercedes star would relish.

However, speaking on the Formula for Success Podcast, Newey's manager, Eddie Jordan, has shot down claims that any deal has been agreed, admitting that all options were still being considered - including the possibility of his close friend leaving F1 altogether.

Newey's manager, Eddie Jordan, says all options are still being considered

"Speaking as someone who should know, and I’m not giving any information away, other than that I can tell you, at no stage, is this kind of discussion [on Newey joining a specific team] happening," said the former F1 team boss.

"There will be ongoing talks, because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do.

"I would have said that equally alongside all of those potential teams that we’re talking about, the fifth team he should be talking about is himself and [wife] Amanda.

"I’ve got no idea, and let it be very clear, it should be Adrian’s decision - so it should be.

"But there is no inclination to go in any particular way, and we are looking at the opportunities and letting people come and talk to us."

READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links

Related