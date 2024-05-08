Newey response to Hamilton fuels Ferrari rumours

Adrian Newey has responded to Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time world champion said it would be a ‘privilege’ to work with him.

The legendary engineer recently announced his departure from Red Bull and will leave the team during the first quarter of 2025.

Reports suggest he left the team because he was unsettled by the internal power struggle within Red Bull, following controversies involving team principal Christian Horner.

The team boss was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee, although he was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Horner has been involved in controversies this year

Could we see Newey alongside Hamilton at Ferrari?

Newey has already cemented his legacy in F1, designing iconic cars including the 1992 Williams-Renault FW14B and, most recently, Max Verstappen’s 2023 RB19.

Since the announcement, Newey has been rumoured to be in talks with Ferrari about a potential move to the Scuderia.

Ferrari have already signed Lewis Hamilton for 2025 and could add Newey to create a legendary line-up.

The British driver was complimentary of the engineer during the Miami Grand Prix race weekend.

Hamilton teases Newey joining Ferrari

"Adrian has got such a great history and track record. He's obviously done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge he has. I think he would be an amazing addition," said Hamilton. "He [Newey] would be a privilege to work with."

When asked how much he would like to see Newey join Ferrari, Hamilton added: "Very much."

Speaking to Martin Brundle on Sky Sports, Newey responded to Hamilton’s comments.

“Honestly, I mean it’s very kind of Lewis to say that, very flattered. But at the moment it’s just, take a little bit of a break and see what happens next.”

