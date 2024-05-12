Newey 'starting date and role given' at next F1 team

close global

Adrian Newey's role and starting date at his next destination have reportedly been agreed.

Red Bull announced that the legendary designer would leave the team in 2025 last week, after nearly two decades together.

Newey was immediately linked with a move to another F1 team, with Ferrari the frontrunners according to rumours.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that Newey has already had some of his access limited, and that he will work solely on the RB17 hypercar project for the remainder of his contract.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in early 2025
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner will part ways professionally

'All roads lead to' new Newey role

Newey is yet to announce his next move, but according to Sky Sport Italy, his switch to Ferrari is set to be confirmed.

Journalist Carlo Vanzini wrote: "The official announcement is missing, but for Adrian Newey all roads lead to Maranello.

Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen have had success at Red Bull

"In Ferrari he will have the role of super consultant starting from April 2025 , with the possibility of working on the new project of the 2026 car."

The report added that Newey would "also possibly [be] intervening in the race[s] given that he will arrive when the season has just begun."

Newey would be a major coup for the Scuderia given his reputation for design genius. At Red Bull since 2006, he has been highly influential in Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen's eras of domination.

