Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out on speculation surrounding key aspects of Max Verstappen's contract.

The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions are in the midst of a turbulent season off-track, with the recent announcement that design chief Adrian Newey will depart the team in 2025 representing a significant blow for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

Following the blockbuster news, which came in the build up to Lando Norris' stunning maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, there has been a great deal of uncertainty regarding the future of three-time world champion Verstappen, who is believed to be considering his options.

Mercedes have been strongly linked with the Dutchman as they look to fill the seat soon to be left by Lewis Hamilton - who will join rivals Ferrari in 2025 - with team boss Toto Wolff refusing to rule out a potential swoop.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'unfair' verdict amid Newey Red Bull departure

Toto Wolff has admitted he would be interested in signing Max Verstappen
Verstappen has won three world drivers' titles with Red Bull

Horner brushes off contract claims

Though under contract until 2028, rumours have been circulating that Verstappen may have an exit clause included in his contract, which could be triggered by the departure of Newey.

Horner, however, has shot down those claims, and is confident that his star driver will remain a pivotal part of the team in the post-Newey era.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Miami GP, the 50-year-old said: “I think Max’s contract is always going to remain confidential but there’s no clauses that link Adrian in any way to Max.

"They’ve enjoyed a good relationship over the years, as have our previous drivers, but Max as well understands there’s been a planning process to this and it’s not just a knee-jerk [reaction].

"The structure will not change with Adrian stepping back.”

Verstappen is, however, believed to have a clause in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave the team if great friend and advisor Helmut Marko departs the Milton Keynes squad, as was largely expected to happen earlier this season.

READ MORE: Newey 'starting date and role given' at next F1 team

