Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit
Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out on speculation surrounding key aspects of Max Verstappen's contract.
The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions are in the midst of a turbulent season off-track, with the recent announcement that design chief Adrian Newey will depart the team in 2025 representing a significant blow for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT
Following the blockbuster news, which came in the build up to Lando Norris' stunning maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, there has been a great deal of uncertainty regarding the future of three-time world champion Verstappen, who is believed to be considering his options.
Mercedes have been strongly linked with the Dutchman as they look to fill the seat soon to be left by Lewis Hamilton - who will join rivals Ferrari in 2025 - with team boss Toto Wolff refusing to rule out a potential swoop.
READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'unfair' verdict amid Newey Red Bull departure
Horner brushes off contract claims
Though under contract until 2028, rumours have been circulating that Verstappen may have an exit clause included in his contract, which could be triggered by the departure of Newey.
Horner, however, has shot down those claims, and is confident that his star driver will remain a pivotal part of the team in the post-Newey era.
Speaking to Sky Sports at the Miami GP, the 50-year-old said: “I think Max’s contract is always going to remain confidential but there’s no clauses that link Adrian in any way to Max.
"They’ve enjoyed a good relationship over the years, as have our previous drivers, but Max as well understands there’s been a planning process to this and it’s not just a knee-jerk [reaction].
"The structure will not change with Adrian stepping back.”
Verstappen is, however, believed to have a clause in his Red Bull contract that would allow him to leave the team if great friend and advisor Helmut Marko departs the Milton Keynes squad, as was largely expected to happen earlier this season.
READ MORE: Newey 'starting date and role given' at next F1 team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
'JOKE' FIA rules ridiculed by F1 drivers
- 7 minutes ago
Horner provides MAJOR update on Verstappen contract clause after Newey exit
- 52 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen gives 'unfair' Newey verdict as paddock insider suggests Red Bull legend 'HATED'
- 3 hours ago
Shock move predicted for Newey as F1 star SUED by former team - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Norris in 'awesome' Taylor Swift love interest claim
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 legend Schumacher sells gifts from Ferrari pal in MULTI-MILLION pound auction
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul