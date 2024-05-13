Red Bull boss in Newey 'shame' admission
Red Bull managing director, Oliver Mintzlaff, has spoken out following the news that Adrian Newey will depart the team early next year.
Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the design guru put an end to speculation on his future, announcing he would be calling time on a trophy-laden spell with the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions, during which he helped deliver 13 titles across two dominant spells.
There remains a great deal of speculation surrounding the 65-year-old's next destination, with Ferrari emerging as favourites to secure his signature - a move that would see Newey team up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Newey a 'huge influence' on Red Bull success
In an interview with Sky Sports Germany, Mintzlaff has hailed the influence of Newey, declaring it a 'shame' that he has opted to end a near two-decade partnership in pursuit of a fresh challenge.
“It's obviously a shame that he's leaving us now after 20 years," the German admitted. He had a huge influence on our success in Formula 1.
“Nevertheless, we must accept and respect that. We remain linked to him. Adrian isn't completely away from the window either, he will still be seen at races.
”We are working together on the hypercar. Of course it's a certain farewell to Formula 1, but it's not as if we parted on bad terms, but rather that we have projects and then we'll see what the future holds."
