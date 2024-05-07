F1 pundit names rivals as only option for 'fuming' Verstappen

With Red Bull facing internal turmoil and Adrian Newey's impending departure looming large, speculation has continued to mount on Max Verstappen's future.

The narrative surrounding Red Bull has taken a dramatic turn in recent months. After dominating the field since 2022, cracks have begun to appear in the seemingly unbreakable fortress at Milton Keynes.

READ MORE: Sky F1 presenter escapes injury after near miss with Hamilton’s car

While the Dutchman himself hasn't explicitly ruled out a future departure, he recently affirmed his commitment to Red Bull, citing their continued dominance under the new regulations.

Leaving a team on top is undoubtedly a monumental risk, especially for a driver hungry for more titles. However, the recent bombshell of Newey's departure in early 2025 throws a wrench into the gears of Red Bull's well-oiled machine.

Many now question if the team can maintain their dominance without the engineering mastermind behind their success, and this uncertainty casts a long shadow over Verstappen's long-term commitment.

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of the 2025 season

Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028

Johnny Herbert: Mercedes is Verstappen's only option

F1 pundit and former driver Johnny Herbert has warned that Mercedes might be Verstappen's only realistic option if he were to leave Red Bull.

This comes despite Mercedes' struggles since the 2022 regulation changes, with the team failing to win a race since George Russell's success in Brazil back in 2022.

Furthermore, Verstappen signed a long-term deal with Red Bull, locking him in until the end of 2028.

However, Herbert speculated that the contract might include a release clause triggered by Newey's departure.

"Max signed a new deal at the beginning of last year," Herbert told FPOC.

"I would not be surprised if Max did not have a release clause in the event of Adrian going. He has one if Helmut Marko does. The ongoing shenanigans have made it a very uncomfortable place to be.

"If Adrian does go, he is the one who has the ideas and creates what Red Bull has in the last couple of years. I imagine Max would be absolutely fuming. Remember Jos, his dad, had predicted that this saga could erupt and it is getting very close to exploding.

"Would Max want to be part of that? Absolutely not. The only option he would really have is Mercedes whether it is next year to give himself time to bed in ahead of 2026 and the new regulations.

"That is the only place where there is a seat. Fernando Alonso would not want Max [at Aston Martin] if Lance Stroll is removed."

While the prospect of Verstappen joining Mercedes would be a boon for the sport, it remains to be seen if he would be willing to take such a risk and if the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull will be enough to trigger a potential exit clause or convince him to jump ship to a team still struggling to adapt to the new regulations.

READ MORE: F1 wonderkid in Imola TEST amid driver replacement reports

Related