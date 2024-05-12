Norris reveals personal CHANGE after Miami win

close global

Lando Norris has admitted 'something has changed' now that he is a race winner in Formula 1.

The McLaren driver took his maiden victory in Miami at the 110th time of asking, after multiple near misses in previous seasons.

READ MORE: Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know about the F1 race winner

The Brit took advantage of a safety car to emerge in the lead after pitting, and then pulled away from Max Verstappen to win by 7.6 seconds.

Now a F1 race winner, Norris has finally had taste of success, and will be left wanting more like teammate Oscar Piastri after his sprint victory in Qatar.

Lando Norris took his first Formula 1 win in Miami
Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have won F1 events

Norris sure of change after victory

Having become a Formula 1 race winner, Norris told Sky Sports News that whilst he is the same person, there has been a change.

“I'm the same me, I'm the same person," he said. “I have the faith, I have the confidence we can do it as a team. I’m sure something has changed - there’s something inside that’s changed because I’m a race winner now.

“But at the same time it doesn’t change how I approach things, I’m still the same guy and I still want to win more. It makes you more hungry for wanting it more than I ever have before.”

READ MORE: Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Miami Qatar
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

