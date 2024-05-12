Norris reveals personal CHANGE after Miami win
Lando Norris has admitted 'something has changed' now that he is a race winner in Formula 1.
The McLaren driver took his maiden victory in Miami at the 110th time of asking, after multiple near misses in previous seasons.
The Brit took advantage of a safety car to emerge in the lead after pitting, and then pulled away from Max Verstappen to win by 7.6 seconds.
Now a F1 race winner, Norris has finally had taste of success, and will be left wanting more like teammate Oscar Piastri after his sprint victory in Qatar.
Norris sure of change after victory
Having become a Formula 1 race winner, Norris told Sky Sports News that whilst he is the same person, there has been a change.
“I'm the same me, I'm the same person," he said. “I have the faith, I have the confidence we can do it as a team. I’m sure something has changed - there’s something inside that’s changed because I’m a race winner now.
“But at the same time it doesn’t change how I approach things, I’m still the same guy and I still want to win more. It makes you more hungry for wanting it more than I ever have before.”
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul