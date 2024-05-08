Norris reveals FRUSTRATIONS with team-mate in victory

Lando Norris has revealed that he was frustrated by an astonishing feat achieved by young team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The British star recently recorded his first ever Formula 1 victory with an impressive win at the Miami Grand Prix.

His team-mate at the Woking outfit, Piastri, had already stood on the top step of an F1 podium, albeit following a sprint race victory.

In that event, McLaren locked out the front row, with Piastri starting from pole. The Australian converted this into victory, and backed the performance up with a second-place finish at the Qatar GP.

Norris celebrates his first F1 victory in Miami

But he admitted frustration when he couldn't beat Piastri in Qatar

Norris concedes irritation at Piastri win

Norris was irked by the fact that he was unable to beat his team-mate in either the sprint or grand prix at Qatar 2023.

Piastri was the first of the two to taste any form of victory in F1, even though Norris has raced at McLaren for four more years.

Norris' first win was a long time coming

Former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo also won at McLaren before Norris, with a shock victory at the 2021 Italian GP.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a lie detector test before the Miami GP, Norris was asked: "Did it really **** you off when Oscar won the Qatar Sprint?"

Norris laughed, before replying, "Yeah! Uh huh..."

The Brit surely buried that grievance with his maiden win in Miami, though in the test he also had to concede that his Australian team-mate was the better all-round sportsman.

