Norris in 'awesome' Taylor Swift love interest claim

Many of the world's most high-profile figures were out in force recently as they joined Lando Norris in celebrating his maiden Formula 1 win.

The McLaren driver capitalised on a timely safety-car intervention at the Miami Grand Prix to streak clear of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, and claim a long-overdue first victory in the sport at the 110th time of asking.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'unfair' verdict amid Newey Red Bull departure

The result sparked wild celebrations in the McLaren paddock, who savoured their first race success since Daniel Ricciardo - now driving with RB - finished on top at the 2021 Italian GP.

The 24-year-old has now set his sights on getting his hands on more winners' trophies, starting this weekend in Imola.

Lando Norris clinched his maiden F1 win in Miami

Norris' triumph brought McLaren their first race win since 2021

Rubbing shoulders with the stars

Now, Norris has shared his excitement at getting to rub shoulders with some huge stars from across the celebrity world, including pop sensation Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce is an NFL star who plays with the Kansas City Chiefs, and has three Super Bowl wins to his name.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, Norris reflected on a historic weekend in the US, and suggested that he had struck up a friendly relationship with Kelce.

"He was an awesome guy," Lando said.

"We exchanged numbers and hopefully I can get to a game one day," he said, although radio host Greg James suggested that he may be better off going after Swift tour tickets.

Norris also revealed that Kelce was 'very sweet', adding: "He's about double my height but he was a legend."

READ MORE: Newey 'starting date and role given' at next F1 team

Related