F1 star helped by FANS after Monaco car failure
F1 star helped by FANS after Monaco car failure
Fans came to the rescue of F1 race winner Lando Norris after his sports car broke down in Monaco.
The McLaren star has brought fresh life into the F1 championship, earning a maiden victory in Miami ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: Norris teases ANOTHER huge McLaren change
Norris once again challenged the Dutchman during the closing stages of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, however ran out of laps to catch Verstappen.
With McLaren steadily gaining on Red Bull, the British driver could be in the mix for a win in Monaco this weekend.
READ MORE: McLaren unveil STUNNING tribute livery for Monaco GP
Norris suffers Monaco break down
Qualifying in Monaco is one of the most anticipated sessions on the whole calendar, with the driver who acquires pole position usually winning the race.
The tight and twisty nature of the circuit in this current era of wide F1 cars makes overtaking difficult, meaning track position is key going into the grand prix.
Before the weekend has even begun however, Norris suffered a failure whilst driving the streets of Monaco in his classic sports car.
The Brit took his classic Miura out for a spin in Monaco following his victory in Miami, but found himself coming to a standstill as his car broke down.
Speaking to the press ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Norris described the incident and how fans came to his rescue.
READ MORE: Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win
"It didn't start. But then the fans recognised me and they pushed my car and they bump-started it down the hill. So I was like mega," Norris said.
"Maybe if I didn't win the race they wouldn't have noticed me, they wouldn't have started it. So those are the perks in life. People can bump-start your car for you, in the Miura. That kind of thing."
READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
- 46 minutes ago
F1 star helped by FANS after Monaco car failure
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton STORMS to the front
- 2 hours ago
BIZARRE Ferrari incident causes red flag at Monaco GP
- 3 hours ago
SHOCK team in 'advanced talks' over Sainz signing
- 3 hours ago
Former F1 driver highlights MAJOR problem facing Red Bull
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul