F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 times - Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win
Max Verstappen was pushed to the absolute limit by Lando Norris for victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, struggling immensely with his tyres in the final stages.
In a race which looked like an absolute procession for the first 50 laps, the comfortable gap between the pair suddenly started vanishing as Norris' tyres - which he'd previously been complaining about - finally switched on as he sliced through Verstappen's lead with devastating efficiency, just 0.725 seconds separating the pair at the chequered flag.
Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, on the other hand, started 11th after a troubled qualifying session and could only claw his way back up to an uneventful eighth.
The majority of the grid stayed within a couple of spots of their starting position, with overtaking at a real premium and few chances to make significant moves outside of the pit window.
Emilia Romagna GP Race 2024 results
The final classification from Imola was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.725sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +7.916sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +14.132sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +22.325sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +35.104sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +47.154sec
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +54.776sec
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +79.556sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 lap
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1 lap
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 lap
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap
19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - DNF
Fastest Lap
George Russell [Mercedes]
