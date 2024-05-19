close global

F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 times - Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win

Max Verstappen was pushed to the absolute limit by Lando Norris for victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, struggling immensely with his tyres in the final stages.

In a race which looked like an absolute procession for the first 50 laps, the comfortable gap between the pair suddenly started vanishing as Norris' tyres - which he'd previously been complaining about - finally switched on as he sliced through Verstappen's lead with devastating efficiency, just 0.725 seconds separating the pair at the chequered flag.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, on the other hand, started 11th after a troubled qualifying session and could only claw his way back up to an uneventful eighth.

The majority of the grid stayed within a couple of spots of their starting position, with overtaking at a real premium and few chances to make significant moves outside of the pit window.

Emilia Romagna GP Race 2024 results

The final classification from Imola was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.725sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +7.916sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +14.132sec

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +22.325sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +35.104sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +47.154sec

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +54.776sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +79.556sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 lap

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap

12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 lap

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap

19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1 lap

20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - DNF

Fastest Lap

George Russell [Mercedes]

F1 Standings

