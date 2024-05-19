close global

F1 star slammed with penalty for UNSAFE error

Alex Albon has been slammed with a 10-second penalty following an unsafe error during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The Williams star was seen driving slowly out on track following a pit stop, where it was soon revealed that the tyres had not been attached properly.

READ MORE: Hamilton on the charge in Imola - Lap One report

Albon rumbled around the track to make his way back to the pits, where the team changed his tyres once again.

However, the initial error was deemed as unsafe, and prompted an investigation from race stewards that resulted in a 10-second penalty for the Thai driver.

Alex Albon has had an awful Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend

From bad to worse for Alex Albon

Following his penalty, Albon found himself a lap behind the rest of the field, after needing more stops than his rivals due to the incident, and serving the 10-second penalty.

His team-mate Logan Sargeant also struggled to make an impression on the race, making it yet another disappointing weekend for Williams.

Albon has recently signed a new multi-year deal with the team, and seemed confident in the team's ability to close up to the top five teams in the sport.

However, Williams are still point-less in 2024, and appear to have gone backwards after a promising 2023 campaign.

READ MORE: FIA hit F1 team with EXTREMELY harsh penalty at Imola

Williams Alex Albon Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
F1 Standings

