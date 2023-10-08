Qatar Grand Prix 2023 results: Verstappen dominates but disaster for Hamilton

Dan Ripley

Sunday 8 October 2023 20:34 - Updated: 21:28

A wild weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix has come to a close with Max Verstappen celebrating his third world title in perfect fashion after taking victory in Sunday's grand prix.

It was an eventful race from the very start in Losail, with Lewis Hamilton crashing into team-mate George Russell on the opening lap, putting him out of the race.

Verstappen had already claimed the world title on Saturday after his team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out in the sprint race, and the Mexican was hit with added misfortune on Sunday when he was forced to start from the pitlane.

It was even worse for Ferrari star Carlos Sainz though who failed to start the race at all after a complete disaster for the Italian team who were hit with problems before the start.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Here was how the drivers fared after Sunday's action, which saw major changes before the race applied by the FIA:

Qatar Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from the Losail circuit was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:27:39.168

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +4.833

3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +5.969

4. George Russell (Mercedes): +34.119

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +38.976

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +49.032

7. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +62.390

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +66.563

9. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +76.127

10. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +80.181

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +81.652

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +82.300

13. Alex Albon (Williams): +91.014

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1lap

15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1lap

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1lap

17. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +1lap

Not Classified

Logan Sargeant (Williams) DNF

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): DNF

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): DNS

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:24.319

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators