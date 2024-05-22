Norris teases ANOTHER huge McLaren change

close global

Lando Norris has revealed another stunning change to his McLaren race gear ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after the Woking-based team unveiled a special one-off livery for the race, inspired by the team’s most successful driver, Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian tragically lost his life 30 years ago at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, with many emotional tributes being made to the three-time champion and fellow driver Roland Ratzenberger, who too died on that weekend.

The race in Monaco will come a week after that weekend in Imola and McLaren will run a vibrant yellow, green and blue livery for the Grand Prix, taking inspiration from Senna’s iconic race helmet to celebrate his ‘incredible racing legacy.’

McLaren will sport an Ayrton Senna-inspired livery in Monaco
Senna tragically lost his life 30 years ago in Imola
Several emotional tributes have been made to the legendary Brazilian

Norris teases Senna special tribute helmet

The team chose the prestigious street circuit to reveal their one-off design as it is one of Senna’s most successful tracks, winning six times at the Principality, including five wins in a row from 1989 to 1993.

McLaren will also sport Senna-inspired team kit for the weekend, with drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri wearing bespoke overalls.

And the former took to social media to tease fans of another change to his race overalls; a Senna-inspired helmet.

Posting on his official X account, Norris tweeted to his followers: “Done a special tribute helmet too,” followed by the Brazilian flag emoji.

The Brit did not reveal any pictures of his new helmet design, leaving fans in suspense as they await to see what it will look like heading into the race weekend.

