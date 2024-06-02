Norris in UNUSUAL task amid Champions League final appearance
Formula 1 race winner Lando Norris' recent success has seen him being given an important role at another major sporting event.
Norris claimed victory at the Miami Grand Prix last month, in what was his first ever race win in F1, beating three-time world champion Max Verstappen to the chequered flag.
The young Brit has since followed that up with a close second-place finish at the Emilia-Romagna GP, and narrowly missing out on a podium last time out in Monaco.
McLaren star Norris sits in third in the driver's championship, 56 points behind championship leader Verstappen.
Norris given Champions League honour
Now, Norris has been spotted at the Champions League final, taking in a fantastic showpiece event between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
Madrid managed to claim victory in the final, winning their 15th Champions League title, an all-time football record.
After the match, Norris was seen with match-winner Dani Carvajal, presenting the scorer of Madrid's first goal with the player of the match trophy in an unusual crossover that had fans in a frenzy on social media.
This year's final took place in Norris' home country, with Wembley hosting Madrid's 2-0 victory over the German side.
One Instagram user commented: "Lando and Dani Carvajal having the most unexpected crossover ever."
