Norris 'hurt' after being BRUTALLY denied Imola victory - Top three verdict

Lando Norris has been brutally denied a second grand prix victory after coming close to snatching a win from Max Verstappen in Imola.

What seemed to be a rudimentary F1 outing with Verstappen leading from lights out, transformed into a tense battle for the win in the closing laps of the race.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 grid penalty for qualifying STAR

The Dutchman was struggling to manage his hard tyres towards the end of the race, with Norris shaving off the seconds to close in on the champion.

However, Norris ran out of laps to catch Verstappen, pushing his McLaren to the limit, and ultimately finishing in second place.

Here is what the top three had to say after the race in Imola...

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen clinched an Imola win ahead of Lando Norris

"The whole race I had to push flat out to try and make a gap initially.

"On the medium tyres we were quite strong. On the hard tyres it was more difficult to manage, especially the last 10 to 15 laps.

"I had no grip anymore. I was sliding a lot. I saw Lando closing in. The last 10 laps were flat out. It's difficult when the tyres were not working anymore and you have to go flat out. I couldn't afford to make too many mistakes. Luckily we didn't.

"I'm super happy to win here today."

On how Red Bull changed their weekend around after a difficult Friday, he said: "We changed a lot on the car. We didn't have a lot of information in the race. Maybe that's why on the hard tyres it was more difficult.

"From where we started the weekend to now, we can be incredibly pleased with pole and the win."

Lando Norris

Lando Norris came close to a second victory in the closing laps at Imola

"It hurts me to say but one or two more laps I think I would have had him.

"Tough. A shame. I fought hard right until the very last lap but just lost out a little bit too much to Max in the beginning, he was much better in the first stint. In the second stint we were stronger.

"It was a tough first half and a much better second half and one or two more laps and it would have been beautiful but just not today."

Charles Leclerc earned another F1 podium

"Of course, I'm only very happy when I win. We were fast at the beginning of the stint on the hard.

"I tried to push to put some pressure on Lando but later on they were incredibly quick. All in all, the race pace was quite strong.

"We lacked pace in Qualifying. After looking, we missed out on the first straight. On the rest of the lap we were quick, so it's looking good for the rest of the season.

"It's incredible to be on the podium with all the Tifosi here in Imola."

READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

Related