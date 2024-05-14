Newey’s wife responds to design guru’s unexpected move

Amanda Newey has reacted to a stunning move made by her husband just weeks after his departure from Red Bull was announced.

Design guru Adrian Newey will vacate his role as chief technical officer with the world champions at the start of 2025, ending almost two decades of association that have yielded 13 world championships.

The 65-year-old's next steps in his career are unknown, with rumours suggesting he could be on his way to Ferrari, yet his manager Eddie Jordan saying that Newey may take some time away from Formula 1 altogether.

Despite a plethora of media speculation, Newey has been enjoying some different racing action during a mini-break in the long F1 season.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Adrian Newey has been linked with a move to Ferrari

Newey praised for stunning switch

Newey competed in the 14th edition of the Monaco Historique, a racing weekend that seeks to celebrate old F1 cars of the past at the most iconic street circuit on the F1 calendar.

While criticism has come in recent years of modern-day F1 cars being too big to make the Monaco Grand Prix an exciting event, the use of smaller, older cars two weeks prior to the grand prix weekend made for some stunning racing action.

None less so than Newey, who while driving the Lotus 49B - which won the 1968 drivers' and constructors' world championships with champions Graham Hill and Jim Clark behind the wheel - managed to come third in Race D during the Historique weekend.

Newey's phenomenal race included several overtakes, including an unexpected, stunning move at the iconic hairpin at the Monaco circuit, where Newey dived down the inside of Nicolas Matile, who was driving a 1971 Matra.

The Red Bull legend's wife, Amanda, took to social media to praise her husband for his stunning overtake, using a range of emojis to celebrate his success.

