Shock team SWOOP for Newey despite setback

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is weighing up options after announcing his exit from the team ahead of the 2025 season.

Newey recently revealed the real reason for his departure from the Milton Keynes outfit after speculation that his decision was prompted by the controversy surrounding Christian Horner, despite an internal investigation clearing the team principal of any wrongdoing.

With rumours swirling around Newey's potential move to join Hamilton at Ferrari, it seems he is still considering an alternative Formula 1 contender in Aston Martin.

After a previous setback in talks between the two parties following a lucrative offer from Aston Martin, Formu1a.uno are reporting that the Silverstone team have 'intensified' their efforts to sign the design guru.

Adrian Newey previously declined an offer from Aston Martin
The Silverstone team have struggled in 2024

Where will Newey end up?

The Lawrence Stroll-owned team have shown less potential than in previous seasons, finding themselves in fifth place as the constructors' championship currently stands.

They are undoubtedly a step behind the Scuderia, who are second in the standings with Fred Vasseur at the helm, and are Aston Martin's main competitor for signing Newey.

The 65-year-old has been hot property since announcing his decision to leave Red Bull, mainly because of the 25 championships that he has won across his illustrious career.

The Italian publication have revealed that it is Stroll's 'dream' to have Newey working with the team as they plan for a world championship challenge in the future.

