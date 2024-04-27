Newey TURNED DOWN F1 rivals before Red Bull decision

Adrian Newey is being eyed by several of Red Bull’s rivals – but Formula 1 journalist Peter Windsor believes he has turned down one team’s approach.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Newey will depart the Milton Keynes-based squad due to the 65-year-old being unsettled by the situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

READ MORE: Audi agree LONG-TERM F1 deal with star driver

Despite being under contract until 2025, it has been reported that Newey will be allowed to leave at the end of the 2024 season.

The legendary engineer has been a stalwart for the team since joining in 2006, designing the cars that won the team seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull

Newey has been with the team since 2006

Windsor: Newey turned down Aston Martin offer

Teams across the paddock will no doubt be flocking for his signature, with Ferrari being one outfit heavily linked with the Brit.

Aston Martin have made an ambitious offer to sign Newey as the team look to set the foundations for the future, after Fernando Alonso recently signed a new long-term deal with the team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former F1 team manager Windsor was asked by a fan if Alonso was promised a working relationship with Newey in his new contract, and the journalist later claimed that the engineer has knocked back Aston Martin’s offer.

“Well, it’s possible,” he said. “I think Alonso would have signed the deal anyway, even without that promise, because it’s a team in which he’s found his home.

“He’s got good backing there, the Strolls like him, he’s doing a great job for Lance sort of and it’s going to get better and better – and they’ve got great facilities.

READ MORE: F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

Aston Martin are believed to have made an offer for Newey

“Of course, they’d all want to have Adrian Newey, that’s a point that needs to be made. Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin would all want Adrian Newey, for sure.

“My understanding is that already there has been offered a lot of money by Aramco [Aston Martin’s title sponsors] and Aston therefore, and he’s turned it down. That’s my understanding of what the Aston situation is.

“And it doesn’t surprise me because I don’t think he needs the money. I don’t think money is a motivation for Adrian. I think it’s racing and it’s whether he enjoys it and whether it’s going to fit in with what he wants to do other things in life, and you throw a billion pounds at him now, and it’s not going to make a lot of difference.

“I think it might have 10 years ago, even maybe eight years ago. But now? I don’t think so, I think he’s past that point, and he can basically do whatever he wants, however he wants to do it.

“My understanding is that he’s already rejected that, so I’d be surprised if he goes to Aston. Of course, it’s still a possibility.”

READ MORE: Angela Cullen sends out love to new partner after moving on from Hamilton

Related