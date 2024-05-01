Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

Adrian Newey's manager has provided an insight into his client's potential next move following his departure from Red Bull.

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan was reacting to the news that the F1 design guru will end his 18-year association with the reigning constructors' champions in early 2025.

Since joining Red Bull in 2006, the 65-year-old has been an instrumental figure in delivering six constructors' titles as well as seven drivers' championships across two dominant spells.

Adrian Newey has been linked with Ferrari

Eddie Jordan is Adrian Newey's close friend

What does the future hold for Adrian Newey?

Rumours have been swirling as to where Newey's next destination will be, with the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin reportedly interested in acquiring his services, as they look to bolster their teams with one of the sport's most sought-after names.

Jordan, however, has suggested that his close friend and client may opt to take some time away from the stresses and strains of life under the spotlight before embarking on a new challenge.

"Remember that he's been in Red Bull under constant pressure," Jordan told the Formula for Success podcast.

"So if he's gonna take time out and just cruise for a while, everyone would understand that.

"That's probably more likely to see rather diving into any other possible employment career.

"Things have slightly changed ... he probably should and would look to the future about a change of life."

