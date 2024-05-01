close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

Adrian Newey's manager has provided an insight into his client's potential next move following his departure from Red Bull.

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan was reacting to the news that the F1 design guru will end his 18-year association with the reigning constructors' champions in early 2025.

READ MORE: Lawyers involved as Newey aims to work for Red Bull rival ASAP

Since joining Red Bull in 2006, the 65-year-old has been an instrumental figure in delivering six constructors' titles as well as seven drivers' championships across two dominant spells.

Adrian Newey has been linked with Ferrari
Eddie Jordan is Adrian Newey's close friend

What does the future hold for Adrian Newey?

Rumours have been swirling as to where Newey's next destination will be, with the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin reportedly interested in acquiring his services, as they look to bolster their teams with one of the sport's most sought-after names.

Jordan, however, has suggested that his close friend and client may opt to take some time away from the stresses and strains of life under the spotlight before embarking on a new challenge.

"Remember that he's been in Red Bull under constant pressure," Jordan told the Formula for Success podcast.

"So if he's gonna take time out and just cruise for a while, everyone would understand that.

"That's probably more likely to see rather diving into any other possible employment career.

"Things have slightly changed ... he probably should and would look to the future about a change of life."

READ MORE: Red Bull CONFIRM Newey departure and when he’ll leave

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Aston Martin Adrian Newey Eddie Jordan
Newey and Hamilton could enjoy stunning title REPEAT after F1 guru's Red Bull exit
F1 Superstars

Newey and Hamilton could enjoy stunning title REPEAT after F1 guru's Red Bull exit

  • 3 hours ago
Horner delivers Newey VERDICT as design guru's Red Bull exit is confirmed
Latest F1 News

Horner delivers Newey VERDICT as design guru's Red Bull exit is confirmed

  • Today 17:57

Latest News

F1 Social

Ferrari fans BEG for Newey after team reveal shock change

  • 38 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Newey manager hints at Red Bull legend's SHOCK next move after exit

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ecclestone ATTACKS Hamilton 'ego' after Ferrari move

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Newey and Hamilton could enjoy stunning title REPEAT after F1 guru's Red Bull exit

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner delivers Newey VERDICT as design guru's Red Bull exit is confirmed

  • Today 17:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team boss responds to Red Bull's Marko 'offer' claims

  • Today 16:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x