Newey reveals KEY to F1 car design amid talks over latest project
Adrian Newey has revealed the two factors that count most when it comes to F1 car design.
The Red Bull technical chief is an iconic figure in the sport and has been the brains behind no less than 12 constructors' world championship winning cars for the likes of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.
That figure could reach 13 by the end of the year, too, with Red Bull currently leading Ferrari and McLaren in the 2024 constructors' standings.
This will be Newey's last full year with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, however, after it was announced earlier this season that he would depart the team in the first quarter of 2025.
Since that departure was announced, rumours have swirled in the paddock that Newey could join a rival team, with Ferrari touted as a potential destination.
Newey reveals crucial F1 design factors
Prior to his Red Bull departure being announced, Newey sat down earlier this year to discuss his love of yachting.
In a discussion largely centred around the build of his new yacht, the Red Bull chief technical officer also offered an insight into what really counts when it comes to building a successful race car.
“Compared to my day job of designing racing cars, it’s a very different experience, in truth," Newey explained to Oyster Yachts.
“The beauty about motor racing is that there’s only two things that count: how quick it is, and whether it’s reliable or not.
“This is a much more subjective outcome in terms of the overall pleasure versus performance versus useability etc etc.
“What I have enjoyed is exercising my engineering brain and applying it to modifications we’ve made to the boat to suit what we want from it."
