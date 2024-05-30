Former F1 star hints Newey Ferrari move already completed

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has been praised for his impact on the team amid rumours linking Adrian Newey to the Scuderia.

Frenchman Vasseur joined the Maranello squad last year in place of Mattia Binotto after the Italian handed in his resignation and has made a series of sweeping changes to the team since then.

Having finished third in the constructors’ championship in 2023, Ferrari have had their strategy department overhauled during Vasseur’s tenure, and have signed several key Mercedes personnel.

Those key names include seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton – who will join in 2025 – and Loic Serra, who will step into the role of head of chassis performance engineering in October.

Vasseur has lured Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025

Adrian Newey has been linked with the team after his Red Bull exit

Van der Garde: Vasseur already has Adrian Newey

According to reports, the Italian team are also interested in signing lauded F1 designer Adrian Newey after he announced his impending departure from Red Bull, although reports that an agreement has already been reached have been denied by Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan, with one pundit hinting that the deal is already done.

Speaking on Viaplay, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde counted Newey as one of Vasseur’s key additions.

“What [Vasseur] has done for Ferrari in recent years is very impressive,” said van der Garde.

“Strategically he has put in different people, and he has linked a new [race] engineer to Leclerc. He won right away [in Monaco last weekend]. He has attracted other people to the team, and he has Adrian Newey.

“He has brought in people from Mercedes, like Loïc Serra, who is very good. You can really see that the team is becoming more professional and that he is putting the right people in the right places.

“They are getting one step closer, and don’t forget that they won a race with both drivers this year.”

