Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim amid Newey pursuit
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has made a ‘serious mistake’ claim regarding the pursuit of Adrian Newey.
The engineer announced he would be leaving Red Bull for 2025, and has since been targeted by multiple F1 teams.
Newey’s expertise have not only earnt Red Bull six constructors’ and seven drivers’ titles, but he has also won championships with Williams and McLaren.
F1 teams have tried to entice Newey to their outfit, with Mercedes reportedly offering him lucrative shares in the team, and Aston Martin guiding him around their factory.
Fred Vasseur discusses Newey and Ferrari
Newey was initially tipped to join Ferrari, with reports in Italy suggesting he had already signed a deal.
Since then, these reports have been dismissed, with Aston Martin emerging as the new favourite for the aerodynamicist.
In a recent interview with AMuS, the Scuderia’s team boss Fred Vasseur shed light on the Newey saga, admitting it would be a serious mistake if they did not pursue the engineer.
“It's the same as if I were asked: Are you interested in Max Verstappen?” Vasseur said.
“I would like to see the team boss in the paddock who would answer no to that. It would be a serious mistake on my part if I didn't think about Newey.
“The question is another: Does he fit into the team? And what does he bring to the team for the future?
“It's not a given. Sometimes one plus one doesn't make two but two and a half. Newey is certainly a topic. As he is for everyone.”
