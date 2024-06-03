Newey given lucrative 'offer' by SHOCK F1 team in huge blow to Ferrari

Adrian Newey has reportedly been offered a sensational deal with a Formula 1 team to prevent him from joining Ferrari.

The legendary engineer announced he will be leaving Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, after negotiating an early release in his contract with the help of manager Eddie Jordan.

Newey will also be allowed to move to a rival team when he leaves Red Bull, with the lack of gardening leave in his contract facilitating this.

Multiple teams have expressed their interest in Newey, however the Brit is hotly tipped to join Ferrari.

Will Adrian Newey move to Ferrari?

If Newey were to move to Ferrari in 2025, he would join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who announced a stunning move to the Scuderia at the beginning of this year.

The 39-year-old has revealed his desire to see Newey join Ferrari, describing the chance to work with him as a ‘privilege’.

Hamilton will depart from eight-time constructors’ champions Mercedes next season, whose recent dip in form may have prompted the switch.

The British driver has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, whilst Mercedes have fallen further behind rivals McLaren and Ferrari in 2024.

However, that has not deterred Mercedes from trying to secure one of the hottest assets on the market - alongside Max Verstappen.

Will Newey be tempted by Mercedes shares offer?

According to F1 Insider, Mercedes are looking to block Ferrari from signing Newey, with reports suggesting they are willing to offer shares in the team worth around £1.1 billion.

Despite this staggering figure, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been doubtful that Newey would be able to solve their current issues.

“He's [Newey] obviously an incredible engineer," Wolff said recently to Sky Sports Germany.

"Even the greatest magician would have difficulties in solving our problems.”

