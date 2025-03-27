Adrian Newey reveals design error that spurred him on to F1 dream

Formula 1 legend Adrian Newey has revealed that one of his earliest design memories featured a huge error.

Newey has opened up on his first experience of designing cars, using model car kits when he was a youngster, admitting that he's not exactly sure when his love for car design started.

The Brit is widely regarded as the greatest designer in the sport's history, having played a key role in delivering 13 world titles for Red Bull over two dominant spells.

Despite spending more than three decades in F1, Newey's passion for racing remains as strong as ever, and in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, he has revealed what sparked his interest as a child - and admitted things didn't get off to the best of starts.

"One of the questions I'm often asked is why did I become so interested in motor racing, I still can't answer that one," he said. "[I had] Scalextric when I was six or seven, and then my father took me around on his Lotus Elan and Mini Cooper S's and so forth.

"But to answer your question, it must be my ninth birthday. He gave me a 1967 Honda V12, and I remember trying to assemble that kit.

"The 12-scale Tamiya kits were quite detailed and I got stuck because when I put it back down on the ground it looked like a dragster!

"The rear was up like that. I put the rear right [wheel] on that upside down, which I eventually realised so I didn't make a very good job of it. I was just too young to make a good job of that or really understand what I'm doing.

"But then the following year, my parents gave me a Lotus 49 and that's the one that made the big impression."

Newey makes shock design admission

Last year, Newey shocked the sporting world after announcing that he was to leave the Red Bull team with whom he had spent 19 years, before signing for Aston Martin ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The 66-year-old now hopes to turn the F1 strugglers into championship contenders over the coming years, and is already working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure they are ready for the introduction of new regulations set to come in to force from 2026.

Aston Martin have endured a difficult start to the 2025 campaign as they look to improve on last year's fifth-place finish.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has suffered back-to-back retirements in Australia and China respectively, while his team-mate Lance Stroll has collected just 10 points.

Newey will be hoping that his interpretation of the 2026 regulation changes will be more successful than his interpretation of the model instruction manual!

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo wins big as Red Bull SACK Lawson

Related