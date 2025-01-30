Aston Martin handed huge BLOW after Newey 2026 statement issued

Aston Martin has been handed another significant blow just days after their design chief Adrian Newey expressed his concerns for the future of Formula 1.

Newey is preparing to embark on a new adventure in the world of motorsport, having joined Aston Martin following his shock resignation from Red Bull last season.

Newey played a major role in Red Bull's success over the past two decades, winning 13 titles across two dominant spells with the team, but has made no secret of his desire to embrace a fresh challenge with the F1 strugglers.

Adrian Newey is preparing for his first F1 season with Aston Martin

Newey left Red Bull in 2024 after a hugely successful spell with the team

Honda boss reveals 2026 struggles

Since their return to the sport in 2021, the British outfit have largely underperformed, despite boasting the talents of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll.

Despite coming into the year full of confidence, 2024 proved to be a miserable campaign, with the team finishing fifth in the constructors' standings - more than 350 points behind Mercedes in fourth.

And while the arrival of Newey has sparked much excitement, Alonso has been quick to urge caution, predicting that it will be at least another 12 months before they can get in the mix for championships.

2026 will see the introduction of new engine regulations in F1, as the sport works towards becoming a more sustainable and entertaining product for fans to enjoy.

Newey has already spoken about the importance of teams getting to grips with the rule changes from the get-go, otherwise they could find themselves a long way behind their rivals heading in to next season.

“It’s an extra dimension," he said. "I think engine manufacturers will have learnt to an extent on the lack of preparation that the rivals to Mercedes did prior to that change [in 2014 after the introduction of hybrid engines].

New engine regulations are set to revolutionise F1 from next season

"But there has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top and it’ll become a power unit-dominated regulation, at least to start with.”

And the 66-year-old's concerns have been heightened further after president of Honda Racing Corporation Koji Watanabe admitted - as reported by PlanetF1 - that the company is 'struggling' with the development of its 2026 power unit, which is bad news for Aston Martin.

From next year, Honda will begin a new partnership with Aston Martin in a deal that will see them become a Honda works team.

When asked how the development of the power unit was coming along, he replied: “Not so easy. We are struggling. Now we are trying our best to show the result next year.

“Everything is new. The motor is a new 355-kW, very compact one we need. Also the lightweight battery, it’s not so easy to develop. And also the small engine with the big power.

“Everything is very difficult, but we try our best.”