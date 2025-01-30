F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

A new role has been confirmed for Max Verstappen with Red Bull Formula 1 team after a driver swap was revealed via an official team release.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row

The FIA have announced that Formula 1 steward and former racing driver, Johnny Herbert, has been axed from his role as a steward.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star set for shock promotion to F1 team

A Red Bull driver has been set up for a promotion to the team's main drive from Racing Bulls.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 chief delivers Hamilton replacement statement

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has issued a statement regarding Lewis Hamilton’s replacement of Carlos Sainz at the Formula 1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Racing star WARNS FIA on Verstappen swearing reaction

An ex-Formula 1 star has delivered his verdict on the treatment of defending world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Related