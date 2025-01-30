close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

A new role has been confirmed for Max Verstappen with Red Bull Formula 1 team after a driver swap was revealed via an official team release.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row

The FIA have announced that Formula 1 steward and former racing driver, Johnny Herbert, has been axed from his role as a steward.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star set for shock promotion to F1 team

A Red Bull driver has been set up for a promotion to the team's main drive from Racing Bulls.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 chief delivers Hamilton replacement statement

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has issued a statement regarding Lewis Hamilton’s replacement of Carlos Sainz at the Formula 1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Racing star WARNS FIA on Verstappen swearing reaction

An ex-Formula 1 star has delivered his verdict on the treatment of defending world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA Carlos Sainz Johnny Herbert
F1 News Today: Hamilton in Ferrari CRASH as star issues statement over nightmare debut
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in Ferrari CRASH as star issues statement over nightmare debut

  • Yesterday 16:33
F1 News Today: Perez COMEBACK discussed as Leclerc change confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez COMEBACK discussed as Leclerc change confirmed

  • January 28, 2025 15:51

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton absence revealed at VITAL Ferrari Barcelona test

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

McLaren chief issues statement after star SACKING as driver return announced - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Red Bull driver SWAP revealed as new Verstappen role confirmed

  • Yesterday 22:53
Latest F1 News

McLaren chief slams FIA failure after brutal F1 AXE

  • Yesterday 22:01
Ferrari

Ferrari F1 chief delivers Hamilton replacement statement

  • Yesterday 20:58
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x