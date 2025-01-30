F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull REPLACEMENT revealed as 2025 axe confirmed
A new role has been confirmed for Max Verstappen with Red Bull Formula 1 team after a driver swap was revealed via an official team release.
FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row
The FIA have announced that Formula 1 steward and former racing driver, Johnny Herbert, has been axed from his role as a steward.
Red Bull star set for shock promotion to F1 team
A Red Bull driver has been set up for a promotion to the team's main drive from Racing Bulls.
Ferrari F1 chief delivers Hamilton replacement statement
Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has issued a statement regarding Lewis Hamilton’s replacement of Carlos Sainz at the Formula 1 team.
Racing star WARNS FIA on Verstappen swearing reaction
An ex-Formula 1 star has delivered his verdict on the treatment of defending world champion Max Verstappen.
