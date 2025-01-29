Racing star WARNS FIA on Verstappen swearing reaction

An ex-Formula 1 star has delivered his verdict on the treatment of defending world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman celebrated a fourth consecutive title victory in 2024, overcoming a drastic mid-season slump which saw him go 10 grands prix without a win.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing Ferrari BAN as new Abu Dhabi 2021 claim surfaces

READ MORE: Alpine announce update on Doohan F1 future

It was an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the Red Bull star, who faced speculation over his future as well as criticism over his behaviour on the track, most notably from fellow drivers Lando Norris and George Russell.

Verstappen also fell foul of the sport's governing body, who hit him with a bizarre punishment - the F1 equivalent of community service - following his use of bad language in a press conference in response to the FIA's clampdown on driver swearing.

The incident prompted the 27-year-old to threaten quitting the sport for good as his frustrations both on and off the track boiled over.

George Russell criticised Max Verstappen over his on-track behaviour in 2024

Verstappen was hit with an unusual FIA punishment back in September for swearing

Montoya: Verstappen criticism unwarranted

However, former McLaren and Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes the abuse Verstappen received from within certain quarters as a result of his language was unfair.

Speaking to Casino Apps, the Columbian cast doubt over whether some of his main rivals would get the same treatment for similar offences.

“Charles Leclerc did the same thing [at the Mexican Grand Prix]," Montoya said. "I understand because of the young audience F1 has, but nowadays they all hear it and use it - in school, in kindergarten.

“There's a line you can draw for everything, but these press conferences, they're not live. If it happened live then I would understand it, as you're in front of millions of people.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK decision made

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Verstappen has been dealt with unfairly

“On a Friday or Thursday press conference, I just don't understand it. You want personalities, you want to see people express themselves.

"But, it's down to how the media handles it. They can easily make a big deal out of it.

“For example, if it had been George Russell who had sworn, the reaction would've been very different if it had been Max.

"You could hear when Charles did it, everyone shrugged and let it go. When Max did it, everyone treated him like he was a terrible person."

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari U-TURN as shock Cullen reveal made

Related