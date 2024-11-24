F1 star facing FIA punishment after ‘oh my f***ing god’ rant

One Formula 1 star has risked further punishment from the FIA after going on a foul-mouthed rant in the aftermath of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Swearing in the sport has been a topic of hot debate since September when FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for drivers to be more careful with their conduct, claiming that those in motorsport are 'not rappers'.

This was met with backlash, however, and just days later, Max Verstappen was punished by the sport's governing body for swearing in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

After describing his car as 'f****d', the Dutchman received F1's equivalent to community service. This was also met with criticism, with one of Verstappen's fiercest rivals in the sport, Lewis Hamilton, describing this punishment as a 'joke' and saying that he would not serve if it were him penalised.

Charles Leclerc's swearing on radio

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc is another driver who has been punished by the FIA for swearing in recent weeks, this time at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Explaining to the media how he had lost second place to Lando Norris in that race, Leclerc said: "I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, 'F**k'."

Realising his mistake, Leclerc quickly apologised, adding: "Oh no, oh no! I don't want to join Max."

Whilst he was not given the community service punishment Verstappen received, Leclerc was fined €10,000 by the FIA, half of which was suspended on condition that there was 'no further breach of a similar nature within the next 12 months'."

Now, the Ferrari star has risked further punishment from the sport's governing body after going on a foul-mouthed rant in Las Vegas. After finishing the grand prix fourth behind George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Carlos Sainz, Leclerc was clearly not pleased.

“Yeah, I did my job, but being nice f***s me over all the f***ing time, all the f***ing time,” Leclerc ranted over team radio.

“It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful. I know I need to shut up, but at one point it's always the same, so...oh my f***ing god.”

This was not the first time in the Las Vegas GP weekend the Monegasque driver had swore heavily on the radio, either, stating after missing out on pole position in qualifying: "S***, s***, s***. For f***'s sake. The tyres felt completely different. I don't know why. So much understeer."

Whilst punishments for swearing so far have come for comments out of the car, given the severity of Leclerc's tirade, the fact he did it twice over the weekend and was only recently punished for swearing surely leaves the Monegasque driver in a vulnerable position.

It will certainly be interesting to see the FIA's response and whether or not their recent clampdown on swearing will extend to inside the cockpit.

