Red Bull star set for shock promotion to F1 team

A Red Bull driver has been set up for a promotion to the team's main drive from Racing Bulls, according to reports.

Liam Lawson was handed the seat in the senior team alongside Max Verstappen despite making just 11 starts in his Formula 1 career so far, having impressed with VCARB.

The New Zealander replaced Daniel Ricciardo in the second half of last season, with his fellow antipodean struggling for form and being outdriven by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Isack Hadjar was asked to step up into Lawson's place at the renamed Racing Bulls team over the winter, having finished second in the feeder series F2 championship in 2024.

Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez after the 2024 season

20-year-old Isack Hadjar will drive with Yuki Tsunoda for Racing Bulls

Who could partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

However, Red Bull have shown recently with Lawson's promotion and previously with Nyck de Vries' mid-season sacking that they're not opposed to making driver changes on the fly.

If Lawson severely underperforms, or if he or Verstappen are incapacitated and unable to race, it's now reported that Tsunoda has been positioned as the reserve driver for the senior team.

One possible scenario which could see the Japanese driver step up is if Lawson or Verstappen were suspended, with the latter just four points away from a one-race ban and likely to be embroiled in more on-track battles in 2025.

Ayumu Iwasa would be the man in line to replace Tsunoda at Racing Bulls if he's given the chance to step up, with some experience in an F1 car himself thanks to practice sessions last year.

