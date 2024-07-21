Red Bull title rival OUT of Newey race
Red Bull title rival OUT of Newey race
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has suggested the team are not interested in signing departing Red Bull designer Adrian Newey, with the Brackley-based team backing current technical chief James Allison following recent track success.
After an unprecedented run of eight consecutive constructors titles between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes have endured a turbulent period since the new regulations came into force three years ago.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo prepares for VITAL test as Marko delivers confusing contract response
READ MORE: Verstappen beaten AGAIN in nightmare session for Red Bull
Following a backfired gamble with their 'no side pods' car concept, the team have lagged far behind runaway leaders Red Bull, and even finished the 2023 season without a single victory to their name.
To add insult to injury, their seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be jumping ship to Ferrari at the end of the season, after losing faith in the German manufacturer's ability to turn their fortunes around.
Who will sign Adrian Newey?
Back in May, title rivals Red Bull announced their long-standing chief technical officer Adrian Newey, the genius behind the team's recent dominance of the sport, will be leaving in 2025.
With the 65 year-old Brit responsible for designing title winning cars for Williams and McLaren, as well as his current employers, a whole host of teams are said to be vying for his signature.
Given Mercedes' recent struggles, Toto Wolff has been quizzed on whether they will be approaching Newey for the 2025 season.
Speaking to oe24, the Austrian said: "No. We stick together as a team - in good times and in bad. I know what I have in James Allison (Mercedes technical director) and his management team."
Despite not being the force they once were, Mercedes have seen their fortunes change after a difficult start to the season, with both their drivers finally getting victories under their belt again.
It therefore appears Wolff would prefer to stick to his guns than hire hotly coveted designer Newey, and will hope his loyalty is rewarded as Mercedes look to keep this momentum up into next season.
READ MORE: Mercedes chief confirms feeling 'very similar' to pre-F1 DOMINANCE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari star involved in DRAMATIC clash in Hungary
- 7 minutes ago
Red Bull title rival OUT of Newey race
- 52 minutes ago
Wolff delivers scathing Mercedes verdict following shock exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 to DROP global name in major switch
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm shock DISQUALIFICATION in Hungary
- Today 07:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep