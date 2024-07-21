Red Bull title rival OUT of Newey race

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has suggested the team are not interested in signing departing Red Bull designer Adrian Newey, with the Brackley-based team backing current technical chief James Allison following recent track success.

After an unprecedented run of eight consecutive constructors titles between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes have endured a turbulent period since the new regulations came into force three years ago.

Following a backfired gamble with their 'no side pods' car concept, the team have lagged far behind runaway leaders Red Bull, and even finished the 2023 season without a single victory to their name.

To add insult to injury, their seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be jumping ship to Ferrari at the end of the season, after losing faith in the German manufacturer's ability to turn their fortunes around.

Mercedes have not had the best of times during the new regulations

Who will sign Adrian Newey?

Back in May, title rivals Red Bull announced their long-standing chief technical officer Adrian Newey, the genius behind the team's recent dominance of the sport, will be leaving in 2025.

With the 65 year-old Brit responsible for designing title winning cars for Williams and McLaren, as well as his current employers, a whole host of teams are said to be vying for his signature.

Adrian Newey (centre) has presided over more than 200 grand prix wins during an illustrious career

Given Mercedes' recent struggles, Toto Wolff has been quizzed on whether they will be approaching Newey for the 2025 season.

Speaking to oe24, the Austrian said: "No. We stick together as a team - in good times and in bad. I know what I have in James Allison (Mercedes technical director) and his management team."

Toto Wolff backs current technical director James Allison (left) to restore teams fortunes

Despite not being the force they once were, Mercedes have seen their fortunes change after a difficult start to the season, with both their drivers finally getting victories under their belt again.

It therefore appears Wolff would prefer to stick to his guns than hire hotly coveted designer Newey, and will hope his loyalty is rewarded as Mercedes look to keep this momentum up into next season.

