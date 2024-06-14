Mercedes director reveals 'BULLYING' plan for success
Mercedes bosses are aiming to 'bully' their car to the front of the Formula 1 grid over the coming weeks.
The Brackley-based outfit have endured a disappointing campaign so far, failing to mount any substantial challenge to Red Bull, Ferrari or McLaren, leaving them fourth in the constructors' standings.
Their drivers haven't been shy in airing their frustrations, bemoaning the team's lack of pace as they slip further behind their rivals.
Tension has also been brewing behind the scenes, with Lewis Hamilton suggesting the outfit were favouring George Russell, in light of the seven-time world champion's decision to join Ferrari in 2025.
Are Mercedes ready to turn the corner?
Their was, however, some signs of progress at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, with Russell finishing in third, one place ahead of his team-mate.
The duo's tally of 28 points was their best return at a grand prix weekend this season, raising hopes that they may have finally turned the corner.
Mercedes' technical director James Allison has now revealed that more upgrades are scheduled as they look to demonstrate that their performance in Montreal was no flash in the pan.
"The changes we have made are making this car a better car and that will be true at every circuit we go to," he explained, as reported by Motorsport.com.
"In Barcelona, I think it more likely that we will be competitive, but not right at the front because the next tracks are a little bit of a sterner test of a car - hot asphalt, wider cornering speeds.
"However, I also know what we have got coming. I also know what we are planning to further improve the car.
"Our challenge is just to keep those upgrades arriving at a pace that the others cannot keep up with and in doing that, just bullying our car to the front by virtue of the effort made by everybody here over the coming weeks and months to get the car so that it can have its Montreal weekend - or better - at any track that we face in the future."
