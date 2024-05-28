Verstappen demands ‘change’ at Red Bull after Monaco disaster

Jos Verstappen has called for ‘change’ at Red Bull following a very poor weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull were immediately off the pace in Monaco as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggled with the bumps and curbs of the street circuit in practice.

The duo's problems persisted int qualifying, with Perez making a shock Q1 exit and starting the race in P18, while Verstappen’s pole position streak finally came to an end as he qualified in P6. Red Bull's travails meant Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was able to secure pole and the eventual win on home turf.

Max Verstappen described the Monaco Grand Prix as 'boring'

Charles Leclerc achieved an iconic victory in Monaco

Are Red Bull in trouble after Monaco?

Red Bull’s woes worsened on the opening lap of the race as Perez involved in a terrifying collision with Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, who had started from the back having been disqualified from qualifying on Saturday.

Magnussen tried to overtake Perez running up the hill following Turn 1, but was squeezed into the wall as he remained behind the Mexican at the point where the track narrows, sending all three cars into a high-speed collision which ended all their races.

All three walked away from the accident unharmed, but Perez’s car was completely destroyed, suffering damage which Helmut Marko claims will cost Red Bull at least £2 million.

Perez was not the only one unhappy after the Monaco Grand Prix, with Verstappen’s father Jos criticising Red Bull for their poor performance.

“There will certainly be races where Red Bull will look good again, but I am very curious how they will solve this,” Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

Jos Verstappen criticised Red Bull's Monaco GP performance

“Something has to change at Red Bull. They have to find out where the problems come from. It is clear that teams like Ferrari and McLaren are getting closer.

“Max was able to mask that somewhat, but you now also see the big difference with Perez.”

The former Arrows F1 driver also made another reference to Red Bull’s internal problems this year, unsurprising following reports of tensions between the Dutchman and team principal Christian Horner.

“They may have to concentrate more on racing than on other things.” Verstappen added.

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague earlier this year, although he was cleared following an internal investigation and the employee suspended.

But the controversy surrounding the investigation has not yet abated, and is understood to be one of the factors behind designer Adrian Newey's decision to leave the team at the end of 2024.

